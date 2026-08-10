Sparta's narrow 0-1 defeat against Feyenoord may have offered some perspective for the rest of the Eredivisie season, but the grumbling has already started inside Rogier Meijer's squad. The issue is the bold way he is moving players into different positions.

Meijer used midfielder Ayoni Santos on the left wing, wide attacker Shunsuke Mito as a number 10 and defender Marvin Young in holding midfield. Santos handled his new free role reasonably well, but Young was strikingly critical in Voetbal International.

"I don't actually want to get used to it either, I'm absolutely not happy with it," were Young's fierce words. "It is not my intention to play there more often. Maybe it didn't look that way, but I felt I didn't get into my game well. I couldn't really impose myself for the team."

For his part, Young still sees himself as a pure defender, but Bruno Martins Indi and Nick Verschuren are now lining up in the centre. "I ended up in a lot of situations I haven't been in over the past two years. I've played everything as a centre-back for two years. To make that switch now feels strange. But of course I always put the team's interests above my own."

Even though Young also played in midfield once during pre-season with Sparta, he hopes he will not be used there again for the rest of the league campaign. "To be honest, I don't know, hopefully it's not something permanent. I hope I made that clear, otherwise maybe I still have to do that. Other than that, you really have to ask the coach."

For now, though, Meijer appears to be paying little heed to any unhappiness in his squad. "You simply have to play where the coach puts you," was the hard-line message for Young. "There hasn't been any exchange of words between us or anything like that."

Meijer then added: "And I think he still played 75 per cent of the match at centre-back, in possession and in defending as well. Will I use him there more often? Maybe, time will tell. We work with professionals and they simply have to be there."