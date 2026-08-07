Barcelona are preparing to overhaul their midfield after signing Spanish star Rodri, opening the door for several names to leave. Chief among them is 19-year-old midfielder Tommy Marquez.

Serious negotiations

The Catalan club's management want to clear a path for the player to move on while retaining a buy-back clause to guarantee his return should he shine elsewhere.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Marquez is weighing up a range of tempting offers from prestigious European clubs.

City plan a long-term deal

Manchester City top the list of interested parties, eyeing Marquez as a promising long-term investment.

Their plan is straightforward. Sign him, then loan him out to Girona, the City Group's strategic partner in Spain, to give him more experience and appearances in the Spanish league.

Sporting Braga the most pressing option

The greatest pressure, though, comes from Portugal's Sporting Braga. They currently have Pau Victor, the former Barcelona defender who has spoken glowingly of his time in Portugal.

Coach Carlos Vicens is driving the interest in Marquez. He previously worked at Manchester City's academy and is known for his faith in young talents, handing them real chances to break through, which makes Braga an ideal destination for the teenager's development.

German interest

Borussia Dortmund have wasted no time in showing serious interest in the young Catalan.

The German club benefit from a solid relationship with Barcelona, one strengthened recently by the completion of several deals