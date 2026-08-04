Rodri has given his final word to Real Madrid. The Manchester City and Spain midfielder has rejected every other offer on the table this summer.

One year remains on his City contract, but Rodri wants out of the Etihad and a move to the Bernabeu.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the midfielder has one wish after winning the World Cup with Spain, where he also picked up the best player award: to sign for Real Madrid.

EsRadio, cited by the Catalan newspaper, claim both Real Madrid and Manchester City know exactly where he stands. That has stopped the English club from letting rivals like Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona into the race, with the player himself making his position clear when asked about a move to Madrid.

Real Madrid have already struck a verbal agreement with him, according to the same source. All that remains is finalising the transfer clauses, valued at between 65 and 75 million euros depending on the variables.

Rodri is doing the legwork himself. He has approached the City hierarchy to try to bring the price down and smooth his path to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Less than a month is left before the window shuts. His future hangs in the balance, torn between his own desire to join Real Madrid and City's determination to keep him.