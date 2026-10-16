Irishman Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Al-Qadsiah, has tipped the Saudi Arabia international to move to the English Premier League in the coming period.

Al-Qadsiah beat visitors Abha 2-1 in the match between the two sides on Friday, at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Right-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat stole the show. He pounced on a dropping ball in front of the Abha goal on 69 minutes and lashed it into the net with his left foot for Al-Qadsiah's second.

Rodgers was full of praise for Abu Al-Shamat afterwards, telling the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "Abu Al-Shamat is an excellent player, and he is developing as time goes on. I'm happy to have him with me at Al-Qadsiah."

He added: "He (Abu Al-Shamat) certainly has chances to succeed in the strongest league in the world (the Premier League), but I want him to continue with us so that he grows and develops, and gives a lot to Saudi football."

That strike against Abha took the Saudi Arabia international full-back to eight goal contributions in the current Roshn League season, 4 goals and 4 assists.

The 24-year-old also nailed down a starting spot for Saudi Arabia at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". He helped them end a 23-year wait for the title, beating the UAE two goals to nil in the final.