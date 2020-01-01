Rodgers frowns at Iheanacho’s failure to win Leicester City a penalty against Aston Villa

The Northern Irish tactician feels the Nigeria international did not do enough as the Foxes missed out on a place in the final of the competition

manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Iheanacho should have won his side a penalty in their 2-1 League Cup defeat to on Tuesday night.

Villa’s Tyrone Mings challenged the Super Eagles star in the box in the opening 10 minutes of the game but the striker managed to stay on his feet which did not go down well with Rodgers who felt he should have fallen and possibly earned his side a penalty.

The former striker later levelled for the Foxes after Matt Targett had opened the scoring before international Trezeguet volleyed home a late effort to inspire Villa into the final of the competition.

“I thought we started the game very well,” Rodgers said after the game.

“We might have had a penalty if Kelechi [Iheanacho] goes down in that first 10 minutes when Tyrone Mings is coming back at him.”

Iheanacho, who endured a difficult time in the first half of the campaign, has now scored eight goals in 13 appearances across all competitions.

The forward will hope to be on the scoresheet when Leicester take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday.