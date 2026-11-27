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Al-Qadsiah head coach Brendan Rodgers, the Northern Irishman, has admitted that he warned his players about certain things during their Roshn Saudi League clash with Al-Fayha, with the upcoming top-of-the-table showdown against Al-Nassr in mind.

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Al-Qadsiah beat visitors Al-Fayha 2-0 on Friday at Al-Ettifaq's stadium in Dammam, in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Speaking after the match, in comments reported by Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Rodgers said: "We achieved an important win. We played outside the Kingdom last Tuesday, and we played again today."

He added: "We had to recover quickly and also be patient, and that is what happened. We were patient until we scored, we extended our lead with the second goal and we got the win."

For 70 minutes it stayed goalless. Al-Qadsiah came close to slipping up, unable to find a way past Al-Fayha.

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Then Saudi winger Turki Al-Ammar broke the resistance in the 71st minute. He collected the ball on the edge of the box and drilled it into the net with his right foot.

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Right-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat produced a carbon copy in the 88th minute, from the same angle and the same spot on the edge of the box, this time striking with his left foot to wrap up Al-Qadsiah's second.

Rodgers also pointed to the depth of his squad: "We have quality in our players, and that is what allows us to keep going and cope with all kinds of pressure. We have a good base of players, and substitutes at a level that gives us the ability to keep collecting points."

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He then looked ahead to next Friday's clash with Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the 14th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Of that fixture, he said: "We have enough time to watch the latest matches, both ours and theirs (Al-Nassr), study the strengths and weaknesses, and decide how we will work for that match."

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Rodgers also explained why he fielded Spaniard Nacho Fernandez, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat and Mosab Al-Juwayr against Al-Fayha, even though a yellow card would have put them at risk of missing the Al-Nassr game.

He explained: "We told the players they needed to stay focused and avoid getting booked. They are players with high quality and the ability to manage situations with their experience."

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He went on: "Abu Al-Shamat also managed to score, Nacho is an experienced player of great value, and the same goes for Mosab, who was composed and able to give his best until he was substituted."

Rodgers finished by addressing reports of a study into increasing the number of foreign players in the Roshn Saudi League from next season.

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He said: "I have Saudi players of a high level, I'm happy to have them, and the best will certainly stay."

He continued: "No official decision has been made on raising the number of foreign players. But even so, in the English league 80 per cent of the players are foreign, and yet the outstanding English players still play or move abroad, their national team is also excellent, and there are talents and stars."

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He concluded: "But as I said, the best Saudi players will remain a first choice in all circumstances."

The win lifts Al-Qadsiah to 31 points and top of the table, for now. They sit one point clear of Al-Hilal, who have played two games fewer.

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Al-Hilal can go back top tomorrow, Saturday, if they win at Al-Ettifaq in Dammam in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, can draw level with Al-Qadsiah on points by beating Al-Hazem tomorrow, Saturday, at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah, also in the 13th round.

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If they do, next week's meeting will be a fiery one. Al-Nassr fans have every reason to dread this fixture: Al-Qadsiah beat the Riyadh side home and away in the league last season, even though Al-Nassr went on to clinch the title after a seven-year absence.