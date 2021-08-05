Robin Polley: Defender joins Heracles Almelo from ADO Den Haag

The right-back has cut ties with The Hague, opting to continue his career with Heraclieden

Ghana U23 defender Robin Polley has left relegated Dutch side ADO Den Haag for Heracles Almelo, the Eredivisie outfit has announced.

According to a statement on Heraclieden’s official website, the 22-year-old’s services have been secured in a three-year deal, with an option to renew for a further one year.

It hands him an opportunity to play elite division football following ADO’s demotion from the top-tier at the end of last season.

“Robin Polley makes a transfer from ADO Den Haag to Heracles Almelo,” Heracles have announced.

“The 22-year-old born Rotterdammer signs a three-year contract with Heracles Almelo, which includes an option for another season.”

Last season, Polley spent his time out on loan at lower division side Dordrecht, where he made 16 league appearances involving 15 starts.

It was his second term with the Eerste Division fold, having first joined the club for the 2019-20 term for a half-season spell.

“When I first came here, I had a good conversation with [club manager] Frank [Wormuth] and [technical director] Tim [Gilissen]. I have a plan that I feel good about,” Polley remarked.

“I liked their way of working and their way of playing.

“In addition, I have a great ambition for myself to eventually play Eredivisie matches here on a structural basis.”

Polley made his professional debut two years ago, featuring for ADO Den in a 3-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in Eredivisie.

Although predominantly a right-back, his versatility has seen him occasionally deployed in a more attacking position on the right-hand side.

“Robin suits our way of playing and our vision,” Gilissen said.

“We got him with an eye on the future.

“We believe he has interesting conditions to grow with us and to take the next step in his career.”

Article continues below

Still chasing his senior Ghana debut, Polley will be looking to make the most of his time with Heracles to convince Black Stars boss CK Akonnor for a first call-up.

Born to former Ghana striker Prince Opoku Polley in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, the fullback qualifies to represent either nation at international level.

In 2019, he pledged his allegiance to Ghana, joining the side for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations where he represented the country of his parents for the first time.