Robertson looking for Liverpool to be 'full-throttle' against Bayern

The Reds full-back acknowledges that Jurgen Klopp's side will need to be at the top of their game if they are to secure Champions League progress

Andy Robertson is looking for to be “full-throttle” when they play host to in the last 16 of the .

The Reds are set to welcome the German giants to Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are aware of the need to make the most of home advantage as they seek to emulate their efforts from 2018 and plot another course to a European final.

Bayern will provide stubborn resistance to that quest, with Robertson acknowledging that Liverpool will need to be at their best in order to secure progress over the course of a two-legged tie.

He said of the challenge facing the Reds: “We need to be full-throttle for that game. They are such a good team and they have been the last six or seven years so we know what a tough task it will be.

“But we believe we can cause any teams problems and we have to be at our best.”

It will not only be those on the field, though, who have an important role to play against Bayern.

Anfield has provided the stage for many memorable continental clashes down the years, with Robertson hoping that another is set to play out in front of an electric atmosphere.

The international full-back added: “I think that's what all good teams do [maximise home advantage].

“We had a good run last season and especially in the Champions League I think it helped massively. Everyone knows how special nights here are in the Champions League. We feed off each other.

“Players feed off the fans and the fans feed off the players because it's up to us to get them to have something to shout about. But it also helps when they're getting behind us and it can maybe give you that extra percentage or whatever in the game.

“That's what home fans are for. Every club's got it and it's all about making the most of it.”

While hoping to see home support work in their favour in their next outing, Liverpool have some testing away games coming up.

After facing Bayern, they are due to pay a visit to Old Trafford to take on .

Klopp’s side also have a Merseyside derby against at Goodison Park and a Champions League return date at the Allianz Arena on their upcoming schedule.