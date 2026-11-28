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Roberto Mancini turned 62 yesterday and has a birthday wish.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, the Italy head coach said: "Did I say we'd win the World Cup, just as I said we'd win the Euros? You can't try to win something unless you believe in it completely. When we built that first Italy team, nobody out there believed in us. We were seventh or eighth in Europe. People said Verratti and Jorginho couldn't play together, and they formed a fantastic midfield. We went four years without losing a match, so we built something and played well, very well. Now we have to do it again."

Mancini also looked back on his split with Italy in August 2023, when he accepted a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia: "At the heart of it all was a lack of communication between me and president Gravina. For a few months, I'd thought he intended to replace me at the first sign of trouble. We'd been discussing the coaching staff for months, and I let it go, pretending nothing was wrong. Meanwhile, the weeks went by and the issues remained unresolved. We picked up the conversation after the Nations League in the Netherlands but reached no conclusions. Then there was a month of silence."

"So I started talking to the Saudis, who had approached me much earlier. A friend had called me months before, mentioning some things and suggesting an option of that kind, and I'd considered it. I was wrong not to resign after the Nations League, but honestly, I didn't want to leave. I would have liked to stay. It wasn't my intention to go, but sometimes things happen. I think I made a mistake, particularly in how I assessed certain matters that needed to be addressed. If we'd dealt with them, probably none of this would have happened. I should have got on a plane, flown to Rome and cleared things up with the president."

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"When did I realise I'd made a huge fucking mistake? Straight away, but I couldn't go back. Saudi Arabia turned out to be an incredibly complicated experience. If Luca Vialli had been there, we'd have talked and sorted out a lot of things."

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"Did I ask Gravina to bring me back after Spalletti left? I didn't like the way things had ended. A lot of my colleagues didn't like Malagò's decision? That's all envy. These things happen at clubs every day: sackings, resignations, returns. I acknowledged my mistake without looking for mitigating circumstances or excuses. I tried to explain myself and apologised repeatedly."

"Did I get back into the Italy dugout this year because of the Pirlo situation? It was like that the first time too. I wasn't the intended head coach, Carlo Ancelotti was. They turned to me when he chose something else. Am I a lucky man? You need a bit of luck now and then."

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"I've had to call up youngsters who hadn't yet played in Serie A, given that Italians account for just 30 per cent of the players. It's an embarrassing percentage. All I can do is look for young players with the potential to develop. And I have to take risks by putting them into important matches. There are youngsters with enormous quality, but they need time and experience to show it. What matters to me when I choose a player is technical ability. Only after that do I try to work out which position suits them best, but only what they do on the pitch can give me that answer."

"The clubs have no interest in the national team, which has to find solutions on its own. There's no point complaining about a situation that's been developing for at least 20 years. We just have to find the players and give them experience, even if it means risking defeat in a few matches. Tell me why foreign owners should be interested in our national team."

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"The last defeat in Belgium? We were upset. At the start, we'd have taken that run of results, but when you get that far, you always hope to go further. We deserved to lose to Belgium. I watched the 4-1 again to understand the reasons for a defeat like that. For 45 minutes, they did nothing more than we did. Two or three incidents changed the match. We were a bit careless in certain defensive situations. I think the two matches against Belgium will prove more important and instructive than the two against France."

"Which player hasn't fulfilled his potential, the one I'd have bet on succeeding but who has disappointed? I won't go too far back. I think Zaniolo has considerable potential. When I called him up to the national team, in his first training session he looked like a child playing with grown-ups. By the third, he looked like a grown-up playing with grown-ups. Given his physical and technical qualities, he should be a star of Italian football today. Do I consider his time with the national team over after the latest incident? No. I call up players who are playing well when it's time to select the squad, players who can offer the team something. And Nico has always behaved properly with me, regardless of the personal problems he's had. I hope he does everything he can to come back. I like mavericks because they're the ones who make the difference. We can work on all the principles and tactics we want and know, but some matches are decided by players who know how to play. That's just how it is. You can't expect to dominate every time. You also have to know how to cope under pressure, and if you have a player with something extra, he can decide it with one piece of skill."

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"Who'll win the Serie A title? I think Roma. Will Lazio fans be pleased? I think Inter are the best team. I had a lot of faith in Napoli at the start, but they've had too many injuries. As for Lazio, I can say this: don't bet on them collapsing."