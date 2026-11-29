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Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has joined the wave of criticism over the decision to overturn a penalty awarded to Real Madrid against Deportivo Alaves, in the La Liga match they lost 2-1 on Saturday.

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Real Madrid were chasing an equaliser in the closing minutes when Jude Bellingham went down in the box after contact with Alaves defender Nicolás Valentini. Referee César Soto Grado pointed to the spot.

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Then VAR stepped in. The video officials called Soto Grado over to review the incident, and he reversed his decision and cancelled the penalty once the review concluded there had been no contact between the two players.

Worse followed for Bellingham. Soto Grado showed the English midfielder a second yellow card for simulation, sending him off in the 88th minute. He'll now miss the next game against Real Sociedad.

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The Spanish Referees' Committee later released audio recordings from the review. In them, VAR official Jorge Vázquez indicated that Bellingham had gone down without any contact, before Soto Grado went to the monitor and decided to cancel the penalty and book the player.

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Roberto Carlos pokes fun

The incident angered a number of Real Madrid supporters, and Roberto Carlos took to Instagram to voice his objection. He posted a video of the moment Bellingham went down, with a sarcastic caption that read: "For the referee, yes. For the VAR guy, no." Eight laughing-face emojis followed.

Few names carry more weight in Real Madrid's history. Roberto Carlos wore the club's shirt between 1996 and 2007, playing 527 official matches and scoring 68 goals.

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The former Brazil star won four La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns, along with other trophies.

For his country, the left-back was part of the Brazil side that won the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, and he earned 128 caps in all.

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He never really left the club after retiring. He serves as Real Madrid's director of institutional relations, works as their ambassador in Asia and Oceania, and represents them at events and activities around the world.

His post followed a difficult night for Madrid, who lost 2-1 at home to Alaves. The defeat left them third in La Liga on 33 points and ended a run of ten consecutive wins.

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Los Blancos dominated the numbers. They had 24 shots to Alaves' eight and won 13 corners to their opponents' one.

They enjoyed 74.3% of possession but scored only once from seven shots on target.

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Madrid missed four big chances. Alaves didn't waste a single one, and that was the gap between controlling the game and being clinical in front of goal.