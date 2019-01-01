FICCI Goal 2019: Robert Klein - India is an important, emerging market for Bundesliga

The Bundesliga International CEO spoke at the FICCI Goal 2019...

International CEO Robert Klein considers as an important market for football.

Delivering his keynote at the FICCI GOAL 2019 in Delhi on Tuesday, Klein said, "I have been following Indian football closely for the past 12 months and you can tell that it is now at a crucial stage. I completely back Mr. Subroto Dutta’s vision and believe can qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

He stated the reasons why Bundesliga is succesful and explained how the German league will use its experience and knowledge to make a mark in Indian football.

"At Bundesliga, the main reason we are so successful is that we put the fans at the centre. We believe fans are the most important aspect of a football club and they are the ones which allow clubs to dream big and then achieve those goals. We have the highest average attendance in the world with our stadiums are generally 90 per cent packed.

"One of the reasons for that is our ticket pricing, which is once again the lowest on an average among the major football league

"India is an important emerging market for us. It is, for this reason, we have entered into a partnership with IMG Reliance due to their vast network and local knowledge. Apart from that, we will be bringing Bundesliga legends on tours to interact with their Indian fans."

Klein further talked about various ventures initiated by German clubs in India. He said, "Then there is football and grassroots development. have already been coming to India for some time to organize the Bayern Youth Cup and then taking back budding Indian footballers back to for a chance to train there.

"This year (2019), have held a program in the Darjeeling district where over 300 children received training under the guidance of the German club. From these children, the best 20 will be selected by coaches of E Frankfurt before they are sent to Germany in the summer. There, they will train at world-class facilities while also playing against the local teams."