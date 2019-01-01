RM45 million NFDP boost must be prioritised towards welfare

Dato Seri Subahan Kamal is leading the calls for focus of the whopping RM45 million allocated to NFDP in Budget 2020 be towards players and coaches.

The government of Malaysia through its Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently announced that a massive RM45 million will be allocated to the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) which is a three-fold increase from the RM15 million allocated in the year 2019.

That is a huge commitment and continued faith being showed by the country in NFDP which has seen successes in the form of graduates like Luqman Hakim gaining international recognition and a proposed move to top division side KV Kortrijk.

When an outlay of that size is given to a programme, all eyes are definitely on how the money will be spent and for FAM Deputy President Dato Seri Subahan Kamal, that means first and foremost spending the budget on ensuring that the players and coaches can do their work properly.

"When it comes to how the money will be used, that is a discussion between FAM president and the minister. Just that we have been informed that RM45 million has been allocated to NFDP. Football development is holistic work and the focus will be on NFDP.

"As the chairman of the Technical Committee of AMD (Mokhtar Dahari Academy), I see that we have to use the allocation to improve the facilities at AMD. Because we are supposed to be the centre of excellence and that means we need to have the latest technologies and good facilities.

"On top of that, the priority focus has to be on the welfare of the players and coaches. We cannot ignore their welfare because they have sacrificed a lot for football. We ensure that they are focus on development and not have other things on their minds. So one of the most important thing to keep their focus is to look straight forward at their salaries, accommodation and others," said Subahan on Wednesday.

NFDP was started in earnest back in 2014 where the then Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was the main driver to the foundation of the programme where the best young talents in the country are grouped together and given the best possible guidance and direction to improve the state of football in Malaysia.

The first batch of the programme which Luqman is part of, are at the end of their cycle with NFDP with the next logical step being the professional game. It is no understatement to say that the best and brightest of the programme are being eyed by the big teams competing in the Malaysia Super League and Premier League, a clear indication of perhaps the faith of the Malaysian government isn't misplaced.

