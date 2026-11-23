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Riyad Mahrez's exit from Al-Ahli Saudi was never just a player swapping one club for another. The Algerian left behind memories that are hard to shake, with his name tied to some of the club's most historic achievements with Al-Ahli. And here's the irony. A player who left in a manner that didn't match what he'd given in that shirt came back to hand his old side one of their most painful memories, leading Qatari club Al-Shamal's fightback against Al-Ahli despite not being fully fit.

Mahrez, a player of real quality, left Al-Ahli last summer when his contract was terminated. He signed off having helped them win the AFC Champions League Elite in each of the last two editions. His spell brought exceptional moments, but the way it ended left plenty of room for debate about his worth and what he might have offered had he stayed.

Read more: Al-Shawali to Al-Hilal fans: Bounou won't save you every time!

The Algerian star moved on to Al-Shamal without an ideal pre-season to get him to his best physically and technically. Even so, it didn't take him long to prove that talent and experience can make the difference, even when a player isn't at peak fitness.

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Al-Ahli were two goals up and looked on course to wrap the game up. Then Mahrez turned it on its head. He set up one goal and had a hand in another, stepping up in the moments when Al-Shamal needed someone who could change the rhythm of the game and create danger.

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Those weren't just numbers in a routine fixture. For the Al-Ahli supporters, they carried a painful message: a player who had brought them Asian glory was now leading a rival back from two goals down. The man who shone in Al-Ahli's shirt in the continental competition reminded everyone of the quality and experience he possessed. This time, though, he did it from the other side.

Al-Ahli played well enough to come close to victory, but they ran into a player who knows exactly how to punish opponents given space and opportunity. Mahrez didn't need a full match of brilliance to leave his mark. He drew on his experience and decisive touches to give Al-Shamal a lift that changed the shape of the contest.

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The result was a match full of contradictions. Here was a player who didn't leave Al-Ahli in a manner befitting the scale of his achievements, yet needed only flashes of his talent to bring back memories of golden triumphs for the club's fans and leave them wondering what the team lost with his departure. Riyad Mahrez proved once again that a player's true value isn't measured solely by his physical fitness. It's measured by his ability to make the difference when a match needs a touch of class from the greats.