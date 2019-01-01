Riyad Mahrez set to resume cup duty for Manchester City

The Algeria winger has yet to play a Premier League game since the turn of the year, completely missing out on the matchday squad at the weekend

Riyad Mahrez is set to return to squad for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Burton Albion, Goal understands.



The winger, expected to start on Wednesday, was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday's win at , with Pep Guardiola citing a 'rotational, tactical decision'.



The move was on the back of the Catalan's decision to drop the former star to the bench for a previous game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the win over ; with the 27-year-old eventually playing no part in the encounters.



He has, however, had handed runouts in the League Cup and , helping the Citizens to 7-0 and 9-0 victories over United and Burton Albion in the competitions.



The two cup games make up his only contributions to City's cause in 2019, having to experience Premier League matches from the sidelines - and afar, as with Sunday's visit to West Yorkshire - since the turn of the year.



The club-record signing, scorer of nine goals with six assists in 29 games, is set to continue with his job in the cup competitions as one of the senior figures to travel to the Pirelli Stadium.