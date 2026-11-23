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Algerian star Riyad Mahrez was back in the spotlight against his former club, Saudi side Al-Ahli, after playing a leading role as Qatari outfit Al-Shamal claimed a thrilling 3-2 win in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Qatari team staged a historic comeback in the match after trailing by two goals.

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Riyad Mahrez came back to haunt his old club. The Algerian star played a leading role as Qatari outfit Al-Shamal fought back from two goals down to beat Saudi side Al-Ahli 3-2 in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite, completing a historic comeback.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Mahrez insisted the win hadn't come easily. He pointed to the quality of the Saudi side and the fact that several of his team-mates were playing in the Asian competition for the first time.

The Algerian star said: "Thank God. Of course it wasn't easy. Al-Ahli are still a big club, and a lot of our players are taking part in this competition for the first time. So going two goals down and then managing to come back is a small achievement, and we're happy with that."

He added: "The most important thing for us, and for me too, is qualification. We have to try to reach the next round, God willing."

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There was an emotional edge to the night, too. Mahrez spent three seasons at Al-Ahli and won a number of honours there, and he admitted the match stirred special feelings, even though he badly wanted the win.

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He explained: "Of course, as I said before, there are some emotions and feelings because it was against my former team. I played there for three years and we won some titles together. Things could have ended better between me and Al-Ahli, but that's football."

He continued: "For me, I wanted to win this game, not because it was against my former team, but because it's the AFC Champions League. The most important thing for me, as I said, is qualification."

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The former Algeria captain also made a point of reaching out to the Al-Ahli fans, who still share a special bond with him despite his departure. The affection is mutual, he stressed, and the supporters bear no blame for the way his spell with the Saudi side ended.

Mahrez said: "The Al-Ahli fans have a big and special place in my heart, and of course what happened is not their fault. I know very well that they love me a lot, and I feel the same way about them."

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He signed off: "Thank you to them for their support over the past years, and even today. Now we move on and look to the future, thank God."