Ritah Kivumbi's strike inspires Mallbackens comeback at Bollstanas

The Ugandan led her Swedish side to a comeback triumph in Saturday's Elitettan encounter with her first goal of the season

Ritah Kivumbi scored her first goal of the season as Mallbackens came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over Bollstanas in Saturday's Swedish Elitettan encounter.

Having lost 1-0 to Brommapojkarna the last time out, Mallbackens visited Bollstanas with the ambition of claiming their first victory of this current campaign, and they eventually achieved it.

The Uganda international made her second start of the season for her team and she ensured her presence counted hugely for the visitors, helping her side record their first win of the season.

Mallbackens began the game on a disappointing note when Elsa Burvall fired the hosts ahead in the 13th minute a few seconds after Kivumbi came close to putting the visitors in front.

Restarting the encounter a goal down, the visitors made a strong start to the second half when Kivumbi almost leveled inside three minutes before netting the crucial equaliser in the 51st minute.

13 minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty and Frida Brostrom gave them the lead from the spot before Emma Eriksson struck at the dead to guarantee their away victory.

Kivumbi, who was in action from start to finish has now scored one goal in two appearances for Mallbackens this term. Her teammate and Nigeria's Sarah Michael was an unused substitute.

Despite the win, Mallbackens climbed to sixth on the Swedish Damallsveskan table after garnering three points from two games.

The forward will hope to add to her season tally when Mallbackens welcome Alingsas in their next league game on May 1.