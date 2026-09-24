Wayne Rooney has unveiled a dramatic new look, a world away from the figure the public has grown used to in recent years.

Like so many players once they hang up their boots, the former Manchester United star had piled on the pounds since retiring in 2021. That is now firmly in the past.

Rooney showed off his transformation yesterday at the screening of the new Disney+ series "The Real Rooneys", which follows his life and that of his family.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Rooney has shed 40 kilograms and had a nose job to cure the snoring that had plagued his wife for years.

The best part? No special treatment was involved, as the former England forward explained himself: "It seems I saw recently that they are saying I use that pen (the injections). It's unfortunate, because I'm doing my best to lose weight. It seems they are saying I use the pen."

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On the nose surgery, he added: "I couldn't breathe properly through one of my nostrils, so I had it fixed."

Between the operation and his striking weight loss, the snoring looks set to be a thing of the past.

Rooney also admitted he is searching for a fresh purpose in life: "I don't do it for the money (the television work); rather I do it to find a goal to pursue, instead of sitting at home all day. There's a chance I won't manage again, so I have to look to the future... I need a role on 'The Masked Singer', even if they'll come after me hard."







