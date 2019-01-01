Richarlison told to stop diving by Everton coach Silva

The Brazilian would get more decisions from officials if he stayed on his feet, according to the Portuguese coach

Richarlison needs to stop diving in a bid to win free kicks from the referee despite the rough conduct from defenders, according to boss Marco Silva.

The Portuguese tactician believes the international goes to ground too easily in hope that match officials give a decision in his favour.

Silva thinks Richarlison doesn't always receive fair treatment from the referee, but needs to stand firm in the face of robust defending more often than he does.

"Of course, we are working with him because the Premier League is really tough and the message and feedback to him is to always to stand as much as he can," Silva told EvertonTV.

"Don’t fall down, even if it looks in many, many moments that the decisions are not fair with him. What I am saying to Richarlison, and our staff as well, is for him to keep standing as much as he can and in the right moments the referee will be fair with him because we feel that it is not so fair.

"But it's what we are working on with him, to keep standing and be strong because the contact in the Premier League is really strong as well. And, for sure, after [you remain strong], football and the decisions will be fair with you. But he has the quality and never gives up."

Silva has settled on Richarlison as his main striking option after picking the 22-year-old in the starting XI ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Moise Kean and Cenk Tosun in recent matches.

The Brazilian has scored twice and set up two goals in 11 Premier League appearances this season as he seeks to better his tally of 13 in the competition last campaign.

Article continues below

have struggled in the league so far, to sit only three points clear of the relegation spots in 17th position after 11 matches.

A defeat to 18th-placed at St Mary's on Saturday would see the Toffees only out of the drop zone by goal difference.

Silva's team face a tough run of matches over the next month, with five of their next six opponents being , , , and Arsenal.