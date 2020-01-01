Richarlison-Digne equal Yobo-Unsworth’s 18-year Everton record

The Frenchman’s dismissal against Southampton saw him combine with the Brazilian to equal an undesirable feat achieved by the former Toffees stars

Richarlison and Lucas Digne have equalled an unwanted record held by Joseph Yobo and David Unsworth in the Premier League.

’s Richarlison was given his marching orders in the 90th minute as the Toffees played out a 2-2 against their last time out.

However, Digne’s dismissal in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to at St Mary's Stadium ensured that the pair matched an 18-year feat attained by the retired centre-backs who starred for the Goodison Park giants last decade.

72: #EFC are reduced to 10 men, as Lucas Digne is shown a straight red card for an ugly challenge on @KWPeters . [2-0] pic.twitter.com/cR3YwBt04n — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 25, 2020

It was the first time since December 2002 that have received straight red cards in back-to-back English elite division games.

On December 1, 2002, Yobo was shown the way out in the 21st minute by referee Mark Halsey as David Moyes’ Toffees bowed 2-1 to a side inspired by Shola Ameobi and Alan Shearer at St. James’ Park.

The Nigerian legend tugged Craig Bellamy’s back after the Welsh forward scampered in front of him. Although it was far from violent, Yobo was the last defender so Halsey did not hesitate before showing him a red card.

In the following game against , it was Unsworth’s turn to see red for violent conduct after tangling with Jesper Gronkjaer in the 3-1 defeat.

Sunday’s defeat to the Saints saw Carlo Ancelotti’s men surrender their unbeaten run in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

This is the first English top-flight season since 1967-68 in which no sides are unbeaten through the first six matches.

Even at that, they remain at the summit of the log with 13 points, albeit, on superior goals difference ahead of reigning champions Liverpool.

Everton would be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to Newcastle United on November 1.

Before heading to where he won two Turkish Cups as well as one Super Lig title, Yobo became the second player in the Toffees’ history to feature in all 38 Premier League games without missing a single minute, during the 2006-07 season under manager Moyes.

He is currently the assistant coach of ’s senior national team.