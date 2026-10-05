Lionel Messi is preparing to play his final match in the shirt of the Argentina national team, on Tuesday morning, when the Tango dancers face Benin at the "Monumental" stadium in Buenos Aires.

Inside the national team's camp, the farewell celebrations have already begun. Emiliano Martinez revealed that Argentina's players wanted to welcome their captain in a special way.

Messi arrived at the camp on Sunday evening. Martinez explained that the send-off started with a barbecue (asado) at the national team's residence, adding: "We will try to embrace him during the little time he has left with us".

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Argentina's goalkeeper kept his promise. On Sunday evening he posted a video clip through his social media accounts, showing the national team's players getting ready to hold the barbecue at the start of Messi's farewell.

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

Martinez added: "We will try to pamper him and make sure he enjoys this moment as much as possible, to shower him with hugs and kisses, and that he is happy".

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Speaking about his relationship with Messi, in remarks reported by the Argentine newspaper Ole following the friendly against Burkina Faso on Sunday, Martinez said: "I tried to help him as much as possible, and he knows that, and we always talk about this matter. It was one of the greatest honours of my career to try to help him achieve what he wanted so badly. He is the greatest player in history, and I feel, thank God, that I was part of his journey".

On the Benin match he said: "I want to see him enjoying himself and smiling".

Emiliano Martinez backs away from the idea of retirement

Asked about the fading pain of losing the World Cup and his thoughts of retiring after the tournament, the Chelsea goalkeeper said: "Losing the World Cup final hit me very hard. The pain stayed with me for a long time. I needed to change the atmosphere at club level to try to ease the pain I felt after the final, and I achieved that. Now I come here and I feel that I am well and happy and have a lot of energy. In the end, I have to represent my country and my family, and I have to do that in the best possible way".

Martinez had left Aston Villa for Chelsea in the final days of the summer transfer window. He then regained his enthusiasm and confirmed his full commitment to Argentina with the start of the 2030 cycle.

On the post-Messi period, he stated: "His departure will leave a big void, but we have players with strong personalities".