Paris Saint-Germain have moved fast for Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, currently on the books at Barcelona.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Nacional, Paris coach Luis Enrique has recommended signing the youngster, backing him to have the tools and the potential to become one of the best players in the world.

Abdelkarim ranks among the most promising forwards around, and his pre-season displays for Barcelona caught the eye of the Spanish coach, who now hopes to talk him out of renewing at Camp Nou.

Enrique is fully convinced Hamza will be one of the best number 9s of the coming decade, the paper reports, capable of reaching the level of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski, Cavani and Haaland.

Barcelona know they cannot match PSG's financial muscle. The French club can offer the 18-year-old a far bigger salary.

Meeting the modest release clause written into the player's contract, worth 15 million euros, poses no problem for PSG either.

Barcelona are pushing the player to sign a new deal that ties him down for the long term before his value climbs any higher.

Laporta and Deco did not want to waste time. For two weeks now they have been in talks with Abdelkarim's agent over a renewal and a bigger release clause.

PSG, though, will do all they can to scupper it and land the Egyptian next January, according to Le Parisien.

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