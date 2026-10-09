Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal star and Al-Nassr captain, has always leaned on strong family backing to keep giving everything and playing on, no matter how fierce the criticism gets.

Lately, though, Ronaldo has found himself in a fresh crisis. This time it involves Jorge Jesus, the man who recently took charge of Portugal and, according to "The Don", broke a promise by leaving him out of the squad.

Portuguese journalist Luis Vilar dropped a bombshell in comments to "Al-Arabiya": "Ronaldo's family this time advised him to retire and end his journey quietly".

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Vilar went on: "But on the other hand, Ronaldo is unable to realise that his time with football is over, and at the same time he must recognise his value because he is a symbol of Portugal".

He finished: "Public opinion sees that his ego and personal demands are pushing him to make these bad decisions, including continuing on the pitch, despite the decline in his technical and physical level".