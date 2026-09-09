Jose Mourinho endured a restless night as Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign, even after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the Portuguese repeatedly left the bench to correct his players' mistakes and demand greater intensity.

The scoreline hardly matched the frustration pouring off Mourinho on the touchline. Los Blancos could easily have dropped valuable points.

His tension boiled over the moment forward Carlos Espi prepared to come on in the final seconds.

Espi entered in stoppage time to replace Kylian Mbappe, but before he did, a heated exchange broke out between Mourinho and one of his assistants, the Spanish newspaper reports.

As his assistant briefed Espi, Mourinho grabbed the man by the arm and dressed him down, visibly seething.

The instructions being handed to Espi clearly displeased the Real Madrid coach, whose anger the Movistar cameras caught in full.

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