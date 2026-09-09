Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP

Translated by

Reprimand and annoyance: Mourinho's strange reaction the moment Mbappé was substituted

Real Madrid vs Inter
Real Madrid
Inter
Champions League
J. Mourinho
K. Mbappe
C. Espi
Spain
Italy
Portugal
France

The Portuguese coach experienced a night full of tension.

Jose Mourinho endured a restless night as Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign, even after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the Portuguese repeatedly left the bench to correct his players' mistakes and demand greater intensity.

The scoreline hardly matched the frustration pouring off Mourinho on the touchline. Los Blancos could easily have dropped valuable points.

His tension boiled over the moment forward Carlos Espi prepared to come on in the final seconds.

Espi entered in stoppage time to replace Kylian Mbappe, but before he did, a heated exchange broke out between Mourinho and one of his assistants, the Spanish newspaper reports.

As his assistant briefed Espi, Mourinho grabbed the man by the arm and dressed him down, visibly seething.

The instructions being handed to Espi clearly displeased the Real Madrid coach, whose anger the Movistar cameras caught in full.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google