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Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Reports of the postponement of the Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej match: new date set

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej
Al Ahli
Al Khaleej
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Confusion in the Roshn League fixture schedule

The Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) is heading towards postponing the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej, according to reports in the Saudi press. The game was scheduled for this evening, Thursday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah as part of Matchday 11.

Saudi journalist Sami Al-Qadi reports that flight circumstances have forced the decision to postpone.

Al-Khaleej had been unable to leave Dammam Airport for Jeddah as of this morning, the same source explained.

He suggested the match is now likely to go ahead tomorrow, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, with Al-Ittihad hosting Al-Diriyah at the Al-Inma Stadium.

Should that come to pass, Friday will stage four matches involving the big clubs on the same matchday. Alongside those two games, Al-Nassr face Al-Faisaly and Al-Hilal take on Al-Qadsiah.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
10811249+1525
W
W
W
D
W
2
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
9801277+2024
W
W
W
L
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
9711207+1322
W
W
D
W
L
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
96211810+820
W
L
W
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
96032312+1118
W
W
W
L
W
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
10514149+516
L
L
D
W
W
7
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
1043399015
W
D
L
D
W
8
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
104331416-215
L
W
D
D
D
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
93331418-412
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L
L
W
D
10
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
10262913-412
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W
D
D
D
11
Al HazemAl HazemALH
102351014-49
L
L
D
L
W
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
9234918-99
L
D
W
D
L
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
91531113-28
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W
D
L
L
14
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
91441017-77
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W
L
D
D
15
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
101451017-77
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L
D
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16
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
10136920-116
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W
L
L
L
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
10046417-134
L
D
L
L
L
18
AbhaAbhaABH
8026615-92
L
D
L
L
L
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