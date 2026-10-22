The Saudi Pro League (Roshn Saudi League) is heading towards postponing the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej, according to reports in the Saudi press. The game was scheduled for this evening, Thursday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah as part of Matchday 11.

Saudi journalist Sami Al-Qadi reports that flight circumstances have forced the decision to postpone.

Al-Khaleej had been unable to leave Dammam Airport for Jeddah as of this morning, the same source explained.

He suggested the match is now likely to go ahead tomorrow, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, with Al-Ittihad hosting Al-Diriyah at the Al-Inma Stadium.

Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALK

Should that come to pass, Friday will stage four matches involving the big clubs on the same matchday. Alongside those two games, Al-Nassr face Al-Faisaly and Al-Hilal take on Al-Qadsiah.