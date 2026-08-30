Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reports that talks over a move are under way. Liverpool are convinced by the 18-year-old goalkeeper's potential and want to bring him to Anfield Road as a replacement for the current number two, Giorgio Mamardashvili.

Tavolieri adds that the Reds are not the only club tracking Brughmans. He says the teenager is also "on the radar" at German record champions Bayern Munich. How concrete Bayern's possible interest in Vincent Kompany's compatriot (40) is is not explained any further.

In Belgium, Brughmans is regarded as a major talent between the posts and has come through every junior representative side since the Under-15s. The two-metre goalkeeper has made two appearances for the Under-19s and also wears the captain's armband.

At youth level, Brughmans played for Royal Antwerp and PSV among others. He joined Genk from Eindhoven on a free transfer in 2022, stepped up to the professional squad last season and made his first appearances. He has now played 15 times for Genk's first team. This season has not gone smoothly so far: in four league matches, Brughmans has already conceded eight goals, and Genk currently sit seventh in the table.

A few weeks after signing an early contract extension, Brughmans remains tied to his current club until 2030.

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What is Liverpool's current goalkeeping situation?

Since his 2024 move from Valencia, followed by a one-year loan back to former club Valencia, Mamardashvili (25) has been seen at Liverpool as the heir apparent to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson (33). The Georgia international remains under contract with the 20-time champions until 2031, while Alisson's deal expires after this season.

Bayern Munich are in a similar position, with the long-standing number one also out of contract next summer. Manuel Neuer (40) could therefore be entering his final season for the Reds. Since the sale of Alexander Nübel (29) to Besiktas a few weeks ago at the latest, Jonas Urbig (23) has been regarded as Neuer's successor whenever he eventually leaves Munich. The former Cologne player's contract at Säbener Strasse runs until 2029.