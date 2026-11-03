Repercussions of the postponement continue: the Asian Cup brings the Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr Clasico back to life

The Clásico clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr has edged closer to being revived, just two weeks after its postponement, following the rescheduling of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Tuesday that the Asian Cup, originally set to begin in January 2027, will now kick off in December of that year.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi tweeted via his personal account on "X" that the postponed Clásico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr is expected to be played at the end of this November.

Al-Nassr were due to visit Al-Ahli on 15 October at the Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The Roshn League Association had other ideas. On 13 October it issued an official statement postponing the match until March of next year, citing logistical circumstances.

Pushing the 2027 AFC Asian Cup back to the end of next year opened the door for the Association to reshuffle its fixtures, freeing up time to stage the matches without major pressure during the rest of the season.

The Association has already decided to postpone the thirteenth round of the Roshn League, set for 5 to 7 November, with suitable slots now available to play them at a calmer point in the calendar.