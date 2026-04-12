Hervé Renard, the French head coach of the Saudi national team, is expected to depart his post soon, according to growing reports that a coaching change is imminent ahead of the next fixtures.

Several successors have already been mooted, heightening fan excitement about who will next take the reins of the ‘Green Falcons’.

Sources from the Saudi programme “Dourina Ghir” claim that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has already decided to dismiss him within days.

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Sources added that the leading candidates are Brazilian Brikles Chamosca of Al-Taawoun and Greek Giorgos Donis of Al-Khaleej, with a strong consensus favouring one of these two.

Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel of Al-Fayha remains in the frame, though the balance is tilting towards Donis or Chamusca.

Sources added that Donis has recently made some unusual inquiries about Roshen League players and their playing time, hinting that he may be preparing for the role.

Shamoska has already held talks with SAFF officials and made it clear he is eager to guide the Green Falcons at the 2026 World Cup.



