‘Rename it Manchester City Cup’ – Twitter buzzing as Mahrez & co beat Tottenham Hotspur to Carabao Cup

Football fans have suggested that the competition should be named after the Citizens who silenced Spurs to the diadem

Football fans have flooded social media to salute Manchester City after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to lift the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola's men dominated throughout, however; it was Aymeric Laporte’s 82nd-minute effort that separated the teams at Wembley.

That triumph is a record-equalling eighth EFL Cup win for the Citizens and their fourth consecutive season lifting the diadem.

As expected, fans went on Twitter to praise City on their latest achievement, with some suggesting that the tournament should be named after the Etihad Stadium giants.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆🔥🔥🔥🔥 FOUR in a row.



Manchester City baby!!!! 💙#MCITOT — PHemmy Germann (@oluwafemigerman) April 25, 2021

Manchester City 👌 — Hamdalla_Sanni (@sanni_abdallah) April 25, 2021

CHAMPIONS baby, and Im so happy to see the fans are allowed back into the stadiums 💙💙💙 Blue Moon #Manchester #ManCity #ManchesterCity pic.twitter.com/7MHnbK2HAA — iMadOfficial (@TheRealMadnessJ) April 25, 2021

Well done Manchester City for winning #CarabaoCupFinal ❤️🙌👌👏🤞💪 — Travel Africa 🇿🇦🇲🇿🇸🇩 (@nkululekoduma_) April 25, 2021

FULL-TIME



Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham



The Citizens are Champs of the Carabao Cup for the 4th time in a row while Tottenham's trophy drought continues. — Tayo Salaam (@CTV_TayoS) April 25, 2021

Manchester City have won the Manchester City cup 👏🏻👏🏻 — Simon Powell (@sipcfc79) April 25, 2021

MANCHESTER CITY 💙 — B (@BuangMak) April 25, 2021

Congratulations to Manchester City on their latest purchase. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) April 25, 2021

It’s a Manchester city year. — Akamé (@_Moyabads) April 25, 2021

The Champion of Carabao Cup 2021



🏆 Manchester City 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tiMVUUmhlJ — ぺっぷの息子 (@Love_CITYzens) April 25, 2021

Manchester City wining trophies every year is inevitable now. We are truly now GARGANTUAN. #CITY #CarabaoCupFinal — Coudjo 🇹🇬 (@cou_djo) April 25, 2021

Congratulations Manchester City for winning the Carabao Cup for the 4th consecutive and eight in total! #CarabaoCupFinal — Justo (@Langat_036) April 25, 2021

Manchester City makes me so happy. No one has ever made me feel this way man...😭😭💙 — K. Quashie (@Wi77ow) April 25, 2021

Manchester City is Pep's longest stay at a club yes? — ＥＮＬＩＧＨＴＥＮＥＤ ＬＯＮＥＲ (@IniqueVirus) April 25, 2021

Manchester City Football Club 💙💙💙💙 — Dave Brocklehurst (@DaveBrock1979) April 25, 2021

Need to rename the carabao cup into the Manchester City trophy. — ICHARDR (@ICHARDR_) April 25, 2021

Manchester City winning the league cup 6 times in 8 years shows their squad depth. You can't deny the money they've spent to reach this level — Demigod (@ORlSHA) April 25, 2021

MANCHESTER CITY WIN THE CUP 🏆



Another trophy for Pep Guardiola 😎#CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/cqWbafVMIF — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) April 25, 2021

In terms of being at an age I can appreciate it, this Manchester City team might be the best I have ever seen. — Jack 'Pie' McDermott (@the_pieface) April 25, 2021

Was that a cup final or a Manchester City training session? 😭 — DanielWhite (@TheRealDanielW3) April 25, 2021

Manchester City's triumph has propelled Pep Guardiola to join the illustrious group of managers like Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson & Jose Mourinho that have won the Carabao Cup on 4 occasions. #MCITOT #CarabaoCupFinal — Baojis_media (@ojobabatundeiso) April 25, 2021

All banter aside, Manchester City are a unbelievablely good team 👏🏾👍🏾 — Matthew Letford (@MLetford10) April 25, 2021

Well done Manchester City.

You were better than us. #MCITOT — mark (@_THFC_Fan) April 25, 2021