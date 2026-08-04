Remarkable rumour surrounding Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump prompts strong FIFA response: 'Completely fabricated'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is said to have asked the American government for support, the New York Post reports. World football's governing body has since hit back hard at the claims and described them as complete fiction.

Infantino recently came under fire over his controversial plan to sell part of the commercial rights around the World Cup to investors. The multi-billion-dollar project, with an estimated value of 15 billion dollars, faced fierce resistance across the football world. The FIFA president was ultimately forced to withdraw the proposal.

The Telegraph previously reported, based on a source, that Donald Trump "will do everything in his power to help Infantino". At the same time, resistance to the FIFA president is growing, particularly in Europe. UEFA are said to be increasing the pressure and exploring ways to destabilise his position.

The New York Post claims the Swiss-Italian sports administrator tried on several occasions to reach the American president by phone, but got no answer. He is now said to be seeking closer contact with Secretary of State Marco Rubio instead. A personal meeting between the two is reportedly planned.

FIFA, though, strongly deny the reporting. "The FIFA president has not spoken by phone in recent days with the president of the United States or with members of his government. It is completely made up," the world football governing body said.

For now, Infantino has not spoken publicly about the unrest. A FIFA spokesperson also does not expect him to make any public comment in the short term. On Instagram, the 56-year-old administrator did respond to messages of support from the national football associations of, among others, Morocco, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.







