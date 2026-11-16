Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Details of Romelu Lukaku's departure from the Belgium team have emerged shortly after he announced his international retirement. In a detailed account, Het Laatste Nieuws examines the striker's reasons and the striking role played by Belgium coach Mark van Bommel.

Lukaku's decision to retire from international football with Belgium surprised many on Monday, but the striker had known for some time. He struggled to accept his place on the Red Devils' bench. Learning that he would start there against Turkey proved the final straw.

“Lukaku learns from the national team coach that he will not start in Turkey. The news hits him hard. The striker may have had a tremendous impact as a substitute at the last World Cup — after several conversations beforehand had helped him come to terms with that role — but Lukaku still saw that status chiefly as something temporary,” according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

“Under Mark van Bommel and through Fenerbahçe, he wanted to become a starter again. But from the outset, Lukaku feels he is not as prominent in the plans as he had hoped. Ten minutes in Italy, and at home against France he does not even come off the bench. A rarity. As well as an oversight by the national team coach.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Bommel no longer regards Lukaku as an undisputed starter, or even a regular substitute. The 33-year-old forward feels ‘devalued’. When he heard he would not play in Turkey, he did not ask for an explanation. Instead, he said he had a minor injury, allowing him to stay close to his family in Belgium rather than travel to Izmir.

Related Topics

During those days, Lukaku reportedly finalised his decision to retire from international football with Belgium. Van Bommel still wanted to bring him on shortly before the end against Italy (a 4-1 win), but Lukaku no longer wanted to play. “He has no desire (any more) for those few minutes on the pitch. Lukaku would rather see Hugo Cuypers come on,” according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

After the match against Italy, Van Bommel described it to VTM on camera as a ‘joint decision’, but it was anything but. Lukaku himself announced the end of his international career on Instagram on Monday morning.

Advertisement

“He feels it has been a good run. And a long one. The past year has taken its toll. The death of his father, Roger, remains a huge wound to this day,” the account concludes. “Roger Lukaku was buried in Kinshasa, without Romelu and Jordan being able to say a proper goodbye . Since then, he has been going through a difficult emotional grieving process.”

“His heroic role at the World Cup afterwards did give him renewed energy, prompting Lukaku to push the thought of retiring as a Belgium international into the background again, but four months later he has had enough. His continued status as a substitute weighed too heavily on him mentally.”

Advertisement

“Romelu Lukaku dreamed of still being hugely important to the national team, but now that time has caught up with him too, his priorities lie elsewhere. With his two young sons: Romeo and Jordan. With his brother. With his mother. With himself.”