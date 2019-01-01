Reina offers condolences after tragic death of Jose Antonio Reyes

The pair were team-mates in the Roja and adversaries in the Premier League, and Reina admitted he was devastated by the news of Reyes' passing

Pepe Reina has offered condolences to the family of his former team-mate Jose Antonio Reyes, who died on Saturday.

Former Spain, and Arsenal star Reyes was killed in a traffic accident at the age of just 35.

Tributes have been offered from across the footballing world since Sevilla confirmed the news of his passing just hours before the final in the Spanish capital, where Reyes spent five years as a player for and .

goalkeeper Reina, a former team-mate of Reyes with Spain, described it as a "difficult day".

He told Omnisport in Madrid: "It is a sad day. It is something that you cannot expect - 35 years old. Suddenly, you find yourself in this situation.

"My condolences for the family, for his friends...it's just a difficult day.

"The experience of 2006 in [at the World Cup] seems like it was yesterday, to be there with his wife and new-born son. Life is like this, and you have to enjoy it while you can."

Article continues below

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.



A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019

manager Rafael Benitez also expressed his sadness at the news.

"My condolences to the family. You cannot say too much. It is sad news for sure," he told reporters in Madrid.

There will be a moment's silence before kick-off of the Champions League final as a mark of respect for Reyes.