Former AC Milan man Tijani Reijnders did not hold back. The midfielder, now in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah, spoke to Dutch channel SBS6 about his decision to leave Manchester City: "Once my career is over, I no longer want to have to work." After moving from AC Milan to City in the summer of 2025, the Netherlands international then signed a contract with the Saudi League club.





€20 million a year - In the interview, the former AC Milan player laid out his thinking in blunt terms: "Money played an important role: after my career I no longer want to work. I would not have had to even after City, but now I can help the next generations of my family too. There is no need to lie. I think most people had already imagined it. If my grandchildren can live off what I earn, why shouldn't I do it?" The Dutchman has signed a five-year deal worth €20 million a year.





"I am not ruling out a return" - At 28, he is not shutting the door on a possible return to Europe, though he defended his choice: "Everyone can take the moral high ground and say: 'I would never do it', but I am almost certain that most people would accept it."



