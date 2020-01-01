Refiloe Jane's AC Milan misses Champions League berth ​as Serie A gets new start date

The Italian football body has revealed the new commencement date for an expanded top-flight while ratifying last season's table

Refiloe Jane and will miss the Uefa Women's next season at the expense of rivals , according to the Italian Football Federation.

The Italian football body made attempts to complete the 2019-20 season with six games left but the concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak ruined their plans, forcing the cancellation on June 8.

Before then, the Banyana Banyana star had resumed training with her teammates on May 27 building up to the restart before the ratification of the cancellation on June 16.

On Thursday, the FIGC declared as the champions, while also confirming Fiorentina along with the Turin side will represent the country in next term's Champions League.

Before the initial suspension in March, Jane's Milan played out a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina and were placed third, tied on 35 points with their opponents but were behind on goal difference.

However, the development means Maurizio Ganz's team will be missing the chance to compete in the club tournament for the second time on the bounce, having also finished third last season.

Jane joined Milan last summer, having parted ways with Australian side Canberra United in April 2019, where she scored twice and provided an assist in eight appearances.

Since her arrival in , the international has made an impact in her debut season in the Red and Black colours, scoring twice in 15 appearances.

Having excelled in her maiden season, the Italian giants have rewarded the midfielder with a one-year contract extension as she escaped the club's massive clear out.

Following their missed Champions League chance, Milan and Jane will be keen to put up a fight to realise their ambitions next season.

The FIGC also confirmed the promotion of and San Marino to the Italian A top-flight, while the Italian Cup will now involve 26 teams, including the second division.

It further revealed that the start date of Serie A 2020-21 season as August 22, while Serie B will start on September 13.