Red-hot Tammy Abraham makes Chelsea history with Wolves hat-trick

The 21-year-old seems to have found his rhythm after a shaky start at Stamford Bridge with yet another record to his credit

Tammy Abraham has become the youngest player to score a Premier League hat-trick after his goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Anglo-Nigerian continues to add to his growing reputation despite a sluggish start at his boyhood club, and on Saturday, he etched his name in the Blues' history books in his side's 5-2 triumph.

3 – Tammy Abraham (21y 347d) has become the youngest ever Chelsea player to score a Premier League hat-trick, and is the youngest Englishman to do so in the competition since Raheem Sterling (v Bournemouth) in October 2015. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/huibRPCliW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

He got his first of the evening after 34 minutes and his second right before half-time before completing his treble in the 55th minute.

Also, the Chelsea graduate becomes the youngest Englishman to achieve that feat in the competition since ’s Raheem Sterling against Bournemouth in 2015.



In the seven-goal thriller, he also made an unwanted record for himself when he turned the ball into his net to hand Wolves the first of their two goals.

1 - Tammy Abraham is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick and an own goal in the same game. Involved. pic.twitter.com/3uPLkp5HCr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Following Frank Lampard’s arrival in the off-season, Abraham was handed the No. 9 shirt and has proved to be the man for the job with seven goals in his last three outings.

After turning in an awe-inspiring shift at the Molineux Stadium, he was replaced in the 77th minute by Michy Batshuayi.

Abraham is expected to lead the Blues’ attack when they host in Tuesday’s opener at Stamford Bridge before their blockbuster English top-flight showdown with next weekend.