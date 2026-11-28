Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich were held to a goalless draw by hosts Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday in the 11th round of the Bundesliga, in a match that saw Joshua Kimmich sent off and Konrad Laimer injured.

Advertisement

Bayern have now gone three matches without a win. A 1-1 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga was followed by a 2-1 defeat to French side Lille in the Champions League, and absences keep piling up, particularly in attack.

Read also

New Congress threatens Infantino's throne: will the Democrats team up with the Europeans to topple him?

Guardiola confirms he will not return to Barcelona and explains the difference between Spain and Germany

The point takes Bayern to 23, second in the table and one behind leaders Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund have a game in hand and host Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Hamburg move up to 13 points and sit 12th.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern pressed from the start, dominated the ball and won their first corner in the third minute. In the ninth, young Frenchman Noah Kodjo Evora tried his luck with a powerful strike that flew wide and hit the side netting.

Related Topics

Kimmich swapped passes with Karl in the 14th minute before the ball reached Tom Bischof, but Hamburg's defence blocked his shot.

The hosts looked to hurt Bayern on the break, but Patson Daka couldn't get to Oscar Gronbaek's pass in the 17th minute.

Advertisement

Bayern kept the ball, but Hamburg's defence kept them out of the penalty area, leaving the Bavarians to rely heavily on shots from distance.

By the 30th minute Bayern had taken eight shots, only one on target. Hamburg had managed just a handful of efforts.

Advertisement

Kimmich tried again in the 35th minute. His free-kick found Jonathan Tah and the ball came back to the Bayern captain, who hit a left-footed shot from outside the box. Daniel Bornau saved.

Kimmich sent off

Then came the 44th minute. Hamburg's Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit shoved Kimmich, Kimmich pulled his hair, and after a VAR review referee Bastian Dankert showed the Bayern captain a straight red card.

Advertisement

Jonas Urbig kept the scores level before the break, saving a powerful shot from Gronbaek in the first minute of stoppage time.

Kompany made his first change at the start of the second half, bringing on Luis Diaz, back from injury, for Bara Ndiaye in a bid to keep his side dangerous in attack despite being a man down.

Advertisement

Hamburg nearly made the extra man count in the 49th minute. Bornau rose to meet a corner and directed it towards goal, but Urbig saved. Two minutes later, Bischof fired over from outside the box.

Another injury

Kompany took off young German Lennart Karl in the 53rd minute and sent on Austrian Konrad Laimer.

Advertisement

Even with ten men, Bayern tried to keep control of the ball. One move found Luis Diaz in the 60th minute, but Hamburg's defence blocked his shot.

Possession wasn't translating into chances. Expected goals figures published by the official Bundesliga website in the 67th minute had Hamburg ahead on 0.65 to Bayern's 0.45, despite the Bavarians enjoying long spells on the ball.

Advertisement

In the 87th minute, Bayern's injury crisis deepened. Laimer went off injured, Nathaniel Brown replaced him, and the champions stumbled once more at the final whistle.