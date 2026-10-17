The match at the Alte Försterei was only a few seconds old when Nwaneri brought down Berlin's Tom Rothe with a rough challenge midway inside Union's half. Referee Daniel Schlager rushed over and showed the Dortmund attacker a red card.

But Schlager apparently hadn't meant to show red. He firmly waved it away with his left hand, then held up a yellow card to Nwaneri with his right. On the touchline, BVB coach Niko Kovac smiled.

Nwaneri's sliding challenge came close to warranting a sending-off. The 19-year-old Englishman slid in from the side at high speed, narrowly missed the ball and caught Rothe's right ankle with the sole of his left boot. Had the contact been just a few centimetres higher, Schlager would probably have meant to show red.

After new signing Giannis Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament tear on the opening matchday, Nwaneri joined BVB on loan from English champions Arsenal in the summer. In Berlin, the versatile left-footed attacker is making his fifth Bundesliga appearance, alongside two in the Champions League.