Red card and two goals: Liverpool collapse against Manchester City in six minutes

Liverpool suffered a harsh blow against Manchester City, their superiority in the flow of play turning into a collapse inside six minutes. It started with Ryan Gravenberch's sending off in the 62nd minute. The Sky Blues pounced on the extra man, Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku striking in the 65th and 68th minutes.

That 62nd minute changed everything. Gravenberch picked up a second yellow for a foul on Doku at the start of a Manchester City counter-attack, and the Dutch midfielder walked off to leave his side with ten men for the final half hour.

The dismissal could hardly have come at a worse time. Liverpool had begun to impose their control on proceedings and threaten the Manchester City goal in more ways than one. Now the visitors had space to attack and a match to turn on its head.

Manchester City wasted no time. Haaland found the opener in the 65th minute, punishing Liverpool almost immediately for the loss of a man and handing his side the lead in a contest that had been heading the other way before the red card.

Three minutes later, Doku went at the Liverpool defence again. He cut in from the left flank and curled a superb effort beyond Alisson Becker in the 68th minute to double the lead and leave the hosts in serious trouble.

Six minutes had become a nightmare. Two goals conceded after Gravenberch's dismissal, a sequence that laid bare just how much the red card cost Liverpool's balance, and Manchester City closing in on settling the encounter at Anfield.

Victory would take Manchester City to 18 points from six matches, a perfect start that leaves them alone at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool, meanwhile, faced their first league defeat of the season after their plans fell apart within a matter of minutes.



