Record salary for Real Madrid superstar! Are Arsenal planning the most spectacular transfer coup of the summer?

According to the British newspaper, the financial viability of such a huge transfer is no issue at all for the north London club. The Athletic had already reported on Saturday that Arsenal were considering making an offer for Vinicius.

The situation has plenty of explosive potential: the 26-year-old Brazilian has only 12 months left on his contract with Los Blancos. Madrid's new head coach Jose Mourinho is firmly against losing any of his key players, but the Gunners are apparently ready to do everything they can to bring the Brazil international to the Premier League.

Having fallen just short in Europe's top competition, Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League final, and manager Mikel Arteta is looking for the final piece for the really big breakthrough. After a transfer window that has so far been modest, with winger Christos Tzolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier arriving, the signing of the two-time Champions League winner would send a major message to rivals across Europe.

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What salary does Vinicius Junior currently earn at Real Madrid?

The move would also underline the structural change at the Gunners. When Arteta took over as manager in 2019, one of his main jobs was to move on high earners such as Mesut Özil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who were each earning more than £350,000 (today just under €410,000) per week.

Now the club are once again targeting absolute top-class talent. At the start of the year, Bukayo Saka signed an extension on improved terms worth the equivalent of around €427,000 per week, with annual increases. To persuade Vinicius to make the move, Arsenal would have to beat his current Real salary of the equivalent of around €468,000 per week.

Sporting director Andrea Berta and Arteta explored several options in advance to strengthen the flank. Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain was also discussed intensively. However, as a transfer fee of around €150 million is being demanded for the Frenchman and Liverpool are also interested, no club have yet made any concrete move.

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Explosive history between Mourinho and Vinicius

In Madrid, the pursuit is reportedly being met with incomprehension. President Florentino Perez does not usually allow key players to leave in their prime years. Mourinho is also firmly counting on the forward.

The relationship between the two has not always been smooth: during Mourinho's time at Benfica, the pair clashed publicly when the coach criticised the striker's goal celebrations. The incident overlapped with a racist insult directed at Vinicius by Gianluca Prestianni, whom UEFA then banned for six matches for a homophobic remark.

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No agreement yet between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior

Vinicius's contract in Madrid runs until the summer of 2027, which means he could leave on a free transfer after that. Real want to avoid this scenario at all costs , ideally by extending the winger's deal, with his market value currently standing at €140 million. But although talks began many months ago, there is still no agreement.

Next Saturday, Arteta's side begin pre-season with a friendly against Girona. Matches against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund and Como then follow before the first competitive stern test arrives in the Community Shield against Manchester City on 16 August.