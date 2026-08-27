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Goal.com
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FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-PAFOSAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Record deal takes Chelsea star out of Stamford Bridge

Transfers
L. Delap
Premier League
Nottingham Forest
Chelsea
England

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of England's Liam Delap, the Chelsea star, until the summer of 2031.

According to "Sport", the deal is the most expensive in Nottingham's history. The club paid 52.5 million euros to Chelsea to land him.

Delap arrived at Chelsea in June 2025 on the back of a strong campaign with Ipswich Town. The out-and-out striker scored 12 Premier League goals despite his side's relegation.

Chelsea had paid 35.5 million euros to sign him. Delap went on to play 47 matches for the London club, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

Forest are backing the striker to rediscover the goalscoring touch he showed at Ipswich, in a season where the club are chasing a return to European competition.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA

They tasted continental football last season, too, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

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