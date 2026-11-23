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Paola Egonu has become the all-time leading scorer in women's Serie A1 volleyball, overtaking Romania's Carmen Turlea: 6,088 to 6,101 career points.

Her 33 points could not prevent a home defeat by three sets to one against Conegliano, who lead the table by three points over her Vero Volley Milano.

The Italy international, who turns 28 on 8 December, said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Who do I look to for inspiration as a captain? I’ve tried to take a bit of everything from the captains I’ve had, such as Francesca, Gabi and Monica De Gennaro."

"I’ve also spoken to Lautaro Martinez – added Egonu, an Inter supporter – and I was struck by his dedication to work. But then I realised I had to find my own way of doing it, without changing who I am. I know I can never be like them, but I hope my way of being a captain is just as helpful."