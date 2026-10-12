At Monday's press conference, the Belgian was asked about Norwegian players he had crossed paths with during his career. Sander Berge came up. Kompany coached him at Burnley.

Berge is "a really, really underrated player. I have the privilege of working with some of the best players in Europe at the moment. He has always had the quality to play at this level," Kompany explained. He brought the midfielder to Burnley in the summer of 2023 for a transfer fee of just under €14 million and coached him for one season.

How do Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany and Sander Berge know each other?

"In his career, he has simply had some bad luck with injuries at unfortunate times. In the Premier League, he repeatedly had to cope with setbacks with his teams, and the timing probably was not always right either. But in terms of quality, talent and personality, he can be among the best in European football," the Bayern Munich coach added.

Berge has been at Fulham since 2024 and is a regular in defensive midfield. The 28-year-old has already made 75 appearances for Norway and played an important role in their historic progress to the quarter-finals at the World Cup in North America. Kompany also sees an important lesson in Berge's career: "What you can learn from this situation is never to give up. Eventually, doors open."

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Next matches VIK Champions League 15:00 FCB

Bayern Munich turn their attention to Viking Stavanger on Wednesday. Away to the Norwegian champions, the record champions will look for their second win in their second match of the Champions League league phase. First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer isn't fully fit and will be absent. Kompany confirmed Jonas Urbig will be in goal.