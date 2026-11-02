Ruben van Bommel and Noa Jacobus (Nola from Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden) appear to have split up, Reality FBI suggested on Instagram on Monday morning.

Just two weeks ago, Reality FBI reported on their relationship after Van Bommel was spotted holding hands with Jacobus in the centre of Eindhoven.

From Alphen, the 22-year-old Jacobus plays Nola Sanders in Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden and has more than 57,000 followers on Instagram.

Now the romance appears to be over. Van Bommel has unfollowed Jacobus, while his ex, Maxim Esmee Jansma, has started following him again. She has posted a Halloween photo with the words 'Play your cards right'. The post appears to be aimed at the PSV forward.

Hate it or love it, the private lives of footballers and their WAGs are a guilty pleasure for many fans. Voetbalzone focuses on football news but regularly keeps tabs on the stars' comings and goings beyond the touchline.