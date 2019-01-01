Real Madrid's Jovic injured on international duty

The striker is a doubt for Los Blancos' match against Levante after suffering an injury while on international duty

striker Luka Jovic has been sent back from international duty after sustaining an unspecified injury with .

The 21-year-old has not had the smoothest of starts to life at Madrid and another injury could add further disruption to the season for the former star.

Jovic came off the bench in Saturday's 4-2 home defeat by , with the Serbian Football Federation confirming the following day that the attacker has sustained an injury, despite being introduced in the 87th minute during proceedings in Belgrade.

The specifics of the problem were not revealed, but the Serbian FA have said in a statement that Jovic exacerbated an unspecified issue he suffered before joining up with the national team.

"In the game against Portugal he suffered a relapse from an injury he was suffering from when he joined up with the national squad, and having been examined by the medics, it has been determined that he won't be able to play this Tuesday against Luxembourg", said the statement.

It is another blow for the youngster, who has endured a stop-start beginning to life at the Bernabeu since his summer move, and he missed a large part of pre-preseason due to a separate injury.

Since the season has begun, things have not gone much for Jovic, who has started just one game and has failed to impress in his three appearances. The striker has also failed to net for Los Blancos.

It is unclear at this stage whether he will be available for Real’s next league game - against on Saturday - but he will certainly not feature for Serbia in their qualifying trip to Luxembourg on Tuesday.

The Eagles are currently fourth in Group B after four games, and are level with third-place Luxembourg on four points. Despite their poor start, Serbia still have a realistic chance of qualifying for this summer’s championships and are just a point behind Portugal in second place.

They are also guaranteed a spot in the play-offs for Euro 2020, after finishing top of their Nations League group.