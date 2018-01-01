Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Los Blancos will aim to continue their fine run under Santi Solari, despite the Club World Cup beginning in a week's time

have already secured top spot in Champions League Group G and will seek their fifth win in six matches when they host at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Santi Solari’s side will also be after a degree of revenge, having lost 1-0 to the Russians back in October in one of the upsets of the tournament thus far.

CSKA failed to build on that victory, however, and have already been eliminated. Meanwhile, a shock loss to two weeks ago means they have to take something from to stand a chance of playing in the in the spring.

Game Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow Date Wednesday, December 12 Time 5:55pm GMT / 12:55pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 1 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Squads & Team

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Courtois, Casilla, Zidane Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Reguilon, Odriozola, Adri, Sanchez, Lopez Midfielders Casemiro, Llorente, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Alarcon, Valverde, Seoane, Franchu Forwards Bale, Vazquez, Benzema, Asensio, Diaz, Junior, Perez

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Odriozola, Vallejo, Javi Sanchez, Marcelo, Asensio, Valverde, Llorente, Isco, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Position CSKA Moscow players Goalkeepers Pomazun, Kyrnats, Akinfeev Defenders Fernandes, Chernov, Vasin, Nababkin, Magnusson, Schennikov, Becao Midfielders Vlasic, Dzagoev, Efremov, Sigurdsson, Kuchaev, Bistrovic, Bijol, Makarov, Pukhov, Tiknizyan, Gordyushenko, Akhmetov, Khosonov, Oblyakav Forwards Chalov, Hernandez, Nishimura, Zhamaletdinov, Zhironkin

CSKA Moscow starting XI: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Magnusson, Becao, Nababkin, Shchennikov; Oblyakov, Bistrovic, Vlasic; Chalov, Sigurdsson

& Match Odds

Real Madrid are 2/9 favourites, according to bet365 . CSKA Moscow are long shots at 12/1, while a draw is 13/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

A second-minute goal from Nikola Vlasic gave CSKA Moscow a stunning 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in October, and though that effort propelled the three-time defending winners into a state of crisis, they have now come out the other side.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui was a high-profile casualty , but the Spaniards are looking as strong as ever under new boss Santi Solari, who has overseen eight victories in nine matches .

Sunday’s 1-0 win over may have been described as “ugly” by Solari, but he praised his players for coming through a tricky “test of character”.

With Los Blancos’ Club World Cup campaign to start in a week in the and a vital league match against at the weekend, this dead rubber is unlikely to be top of the coach’s agenda.

Due to Madrid’s head-to-head advantage over , their 12 points will be sufficient to seal top spot in the group regardless of what happens at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, but this is a team playing with renewed pride nevertheless.

Article continues below

CSKA, meanwhile, can focus their full attention on this encounter before Russian football shuts down for the winter, beginning again only in March.

Although Viktor Goncharenko’s side beat bottom side Yenisey 2-1 on Saturday, the performance level was poor, and only a missed penalty from their opponents prevented an embarrassing loss of points.

A positive result at the Bernabeu would quickly render that forgotten, however.