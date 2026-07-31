Real Madrid have suffered a fresh setback during their pre-season preparations for the new campaign, as young defender Dean Huijsen has joined the injury list after sustaining a minor muscle tear in his right leg.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the injury is expected to keep him out for around two weeks. That rules him out of tomorrow's clash against Italian side Fiorentina, just days after teammate Raul Asencio was injured.

These defensive absences have complicated the calculations of Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff, particularly with a number of players still sidelined for various reasons.

German defender Antonio Rudiger continues his rehabilitation to regain his physical and technical fitness following a recent return to group training. Young Franco Mastantuono, meanwhile, is absent from the camp, left out of the squad as the club seeks a suitable option to loan him out during the current transfer window.

Madrid have played two friendlies so far. They beat Alcorcon by a single unanswered goal on Friday 24 July, then overcame Leganes 4-1 last Tuesday.