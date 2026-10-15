Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid star, tops the list of players who have won the most fouls in the Champions League this season, with nine after two rounds, according to statistics from "Squawka".

Nuno Mendes sits second. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back has won eight fouls, just ahead of Viking captain Zlatko Tripic, who matches that tally having played fewer minutes.

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Fourth place belongs to Como's Martin Baturina on seven, a figure he shares with Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, Sabah's Akim Zedadka, Slovan Bratislava's Souleymane Camara and Lille's Hakon Haraldsson.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Alisson Santana and Fenerbahce's Archie Brown round off the top ten with six fouls won apiece.

Tripic's place in third carries extra weight after Bayern striker Harry Kane described him, following the 3-3 draw between the two sides, as "a clever player who likes to win free-kicks, roll around and waste time".

The Norwegian also cost Olise his place on the pitch in the second half. Tripic admitted he deliberately provoked the Frenchman, who threw the ball into his face and picked up a second booking and a red card.



