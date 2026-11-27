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Portugal's Bernardo Silva is undergoing a remarkable transformation at Real Madrid. He started the season short of physical sharpness and struggling to win a starting place in coach Jose Mourinho's line-up, before gradually becoming one of the key figures in the team's recent winning run.

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Mourinho had publicly criticised Bernardo in pre-season, at the start of August, after a friendly against Ferencvaros in Budapest.

Speaking at the time, the Portuguese coach said: "Bernardo is a very important player for us, but the poor guy is one of those people who like to do nothing during the holidays. Mentally, it's good for him to do nothing in his free time, but he came back in poor physical condition and he has to improve."

Blunt as it was, Mourinho's criticism also revealed how close the two are. The coach was one of the main reasons Silva chose Real Madrid when his Manchester City contract ran out.

Mourinho settled Bernardo Silva's destination

Once he left Manchester City, Bernardo Silva had no shortage of suitors, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among the clubs interested.

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Both Spanish sides looked close to sealing a deal. Then Real Madrid made their move. As soon as Bernardo heard about the offer, which had Mourinho's backing, he put everything on hold and opted for the Spanish capital.

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The doubts from pre-season didn't go away once the competitive campaign began. Bernardo Silva, a key figure in Manchester City's greatest era, couldn't force his way into the Real Madrid side quickly.

At first, Mourinho preferred a more physical midfield pairing, picking Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in most matches. That left Bernardo Silva's place in the side unclear.

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Rome changed everything

Bernardo Silva bided his time. His chance came in Rome, where Mourinho gave him 20 minutes to help Real Madrid pull off their first big Champions League comeback of the season.

Mourinho paired him with Arda Guler in midfield and pushed Valverde back to full-back to make room for the more creative players.

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It worked. Real Madrid turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 win. Even so, Mourinho wasn't yet sold on such a creative midfield duo, one that lacked physical power. He told his press conference at the Olimpico: "If I had started with Arda and Bernardo, Roma would have scored five goals against us."

That game was on 14 October. A week later, Bernardo started against Leipzig and scored what remains his only Real Madrid goal of the season so far.

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The real test came on 21 October, when Bernardo and Arda Guler both started against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Real Madrid won, clawing back some of the ground they had lost in the title race.

Bernardo looked like Real Madrid's calm pair of lungs again that night, doing far more than simply helping to build attacks.

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Bernardo: more than just a playmaker

Bernardo doesn't just play the ball and set the tempo. He covers huge distances too, gradually rediscovering the engine that wasn't fully firing at the start of the season, according to a report by Spanish newspaper "Marca".

The Bernardo, Arda and Valverde combination has given the team more organisation and clarity when playing out from the back. It has also created a new structure in Real Madrid's midfield.

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With Mourinho using the captain as a false full-back, Real Madrid's midfielders now regularly pop up in areas opponents don't expect.

That constant movement brings an important element of deception. Opponents have to track multiple runs through midfield, which opens up more space for the forwards to exploit their abilities and get at goal.