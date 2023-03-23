Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga proud of his versatility with France: 'What I had to do, I did it well'

Real Madrid youngster Eduardo Camavinga insisted he was happy to play left-back for France in the World Cup.

Youngster impressed at full-back in World Cup

Has appeared regularly at left-back for club

Admitted "final defeat still hurts"

WHAT HAPPENED? Naturally a central midfielder, Camavinga was asked to play left-back for France in the late stages of the World Cup.

It's a role he's been further entrusted with at Real Madrid, as the club have dealt with a litany of injuries at full-back. And although it's not his natural spot, Camavinga said he's adjusted to the position.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What changes is the management of depth, it’s a different way of defending, to step back when you’re one against two. You also belong to a flank so you are more restrained. There are other individuals marking supporting you," Camavinga told Ouest-France.

"Even if it was not my position, what I had to do, I did it well. It gives me confidence, but the defeat in the final still hurts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga has been recalled to Didier Deschamps' France squad. But he might not have to play left-back, as presumptive first choice Theo Hernandez is in the squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Camavinga figures to be involved as France take on the Netherlands and Ireland to kick off their Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign.