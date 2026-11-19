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Nico Paz has made another statement. The Argentine has established himself as one of Serie A's best players over the past year, but needed just one goal, or rather two, in Argentina's win over Bolivia to show the world his breakthrough in the league was no fluke. His progress at Como has already given him a solid foundation as a prospect of global calibre.

In Spain, several publications have examined his future and the agreements between Como and Real Madrid that were updated last summer with the next one in mind. What will Mourinho and Florentino Perez do? From AS to Mundo Deportivo, the answer is unanimous: Real are ready to buy Nico Paz back.

NICO SHINES FOR ARGENTINA: Argentina have long viewed Nico Paz as the man to inherit the No 10 shirt Leo Messi has now officially vacated. It is a heavy burden, with Scaloni's Albiceleste under the spotlight for their first real matches without Messi. At his first opportunity, the talent born in 2004 delivered a stunning performance and two goals, each more spectacular than the last: powerful, precise shots from the edge of the area into the top corner.

THE SUMMER AGREEMENTS: Both Como and Real Madrid knew Nico Paz had talent when they sat down to discuss his future amid concrete interest from half of Europe, particularly Inter in Italy. In the end, sporting director Ludi ( READ HIS INTERVIEW WITH CM HERE, ALSO ON JACOBO RAMON’S FUTURE ) secured the attacking midfielder from Real's ownership by putting €60 million on the table for full ownership of his registration.



Under the agreement, however, Real Madrid secured first option to buy back full ownership of Nico Paz's registration in summer 2027 for a fixed €80 million. After that date, Mundo Deportivo reports, Como will be free to sell their Argentine No 10 to the highest bidder if they wish.

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REAL HAVE ALREADY DECIDED : That last scenario looks unlikely ever to happen. Almost every Spanish media outlet says Real Madrid have made up their minds: they will bring Nico Paz home at the end of the season and pay the agreed €80 million. Mourinho can then add him to a star-studded midfield in which Jude Bellingham remains a dominant figure.

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VERON HAILS HIM: Meanwhile, fellow Argentine Juan Sebastian Veron has hailed Nico Paz.

The former Argentine midfielder, who played for Inter, Lazio, Parma, Sampdoria, Chelsea, Manchester United and Boca Juniors and is now president of Estudiantes, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Nico Paz has incredible talent. The future is his if he continues to conduct himself as a professional, as he is doing now. At 22, I’ve only seen Lionel Messi and a certain Diego Armando Maradona do things like that. I’m not saying he will reach those heights, because that would mean becoming an outstanding player, the symbol of an era as Diego and Leo were, each in their own way. But Nico Paz has the qualities to attempt it. And I hope he succeeds in achieving that goal."

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"Two things about him impress me: the personality he shows on the pitch and the ease with which he makes certain plays. You can see his personality because his team-mates look for him and give him the ball even when he’s marked, knowing he’ll dribble past his opponent and get away. That means everyone recognises he has above-average ability. Nico is a leader in the way he moves, the way he occupies space on the pitch and the way he manages attacks. He decides when to speed up or slow down and, depending on how the move develops, chooses to attack down the right, the left or through the centre. He is the focal point of the team’s play."

MESSI’S MOTHER: Nico Paz's uncle, Fabian Paz, also revealed a detail about Lionel Messi's departure from the Argentina national team: "As he came out of the dressing room, Nico found Leo’s mother in tears, so he went over to greet her because he already knew her. At that point she took his hand and said: 'You are my son’s successor'".