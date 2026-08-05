The signs linking Brazilian Vinicius Junior with a move to Arsenal are mounting. Spanish press reports reveal that the mood in the London club's dressing room reflects a growing conviction the deal will go through in the current window.

According to Spanish newspaper AS , Arsenal's players now treat Vinicius's arrival as a strong possibility, buoyed by the confidence the club's management shows in its ability to convince the player and pull off one of the biggest deals in English football.

Mikel Arteta is leading the charge. The Arsenal manager has told the Brazilian star exactly what role awaits him in the team, hoping to convince him that the Premier League is the ideal next step should he decide to end his time with Real Madrid.

Reports suggest Arsenal have both the financial firepower to complete the deal and a strong desire to strike an agreement, while talks over Vinicius's contract renewal at Real Madrid remain frozen.

His contract with the Spanish giants runs out in less than 11 months. Financial disagreements continue to block a new agreement, with reports confirming Real Madrid have no intention of meeting every demand put forward by the player and his representatives.

Real Madrid's board know Arsenal's interest is genuine and not merely a pressure play. Still, they are waiting on Vinicius's final position on the renewal before deciding whether to open the door to talks with the English club.

The report claims the Spanish giants' officials will tell the player at the anticipated meeting that time no longer allows for drawn-out negotiations. His only route to staying is to sign a new contract on the club's terms, in keeping with Real Madrid's firm policy built on one principle: "no one is bigger than the club".

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Arsenal, meanwhile, are enjoying a financial position that lets them compete for the biggest deals. They have shaken off the strain of the years following the move to the Emirates Stadium and become one of the biggest spenders in the transfer market.

The London club splashed 293 million euros in the last summer window after investing 240 million euros in the summer of 2024. Their outlay so far this summer sits at around 80 million euros, following the additions of Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with the club's budget pointing to annual revenues of around 880 million euros against Real Madrid's 1.221 billion euros.

Uncertainty over the final decision lingers. Recent developments confirm Vinicius's future is nearing a decisive point, amid growing English interest and quiet anticipation at Real Madrid over whether the player extends his contract or takes on a new challenge outside Spain.